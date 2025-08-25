4 Broncos draft picks in danger of being cut ahead of 53-man roster deadline

Tuesday is a tough day for NFL teams as they must reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 players. The deadline is set for August 26 at 4:00 PM ET. It's difficult for teams to leave 37 players without a job; fortunately, each team can reinstate up to 16 players to the practice squad, either from their own 90-man roster or from waivers/free agency.

In the end, it's the business side of the sport, and if you don't convince your coaching staff you're a potential key player during OTAs, camp, and preseason, you will get cut—it's just that simple.

As the 53-man roster deadline approaches, four former Broncos draft picks are in danger of losing their jobs. Every season, all 32 teams add new players through free agency, trades, and the Draft, so it is tougher for bench/depth players to make the final roster. This is how rosters work in the NFL, and in order to make a roster, if you are not a starter, you must dominate during the offseason to prove you belong.

4 former Broncos draft picks in danger of losing their jobs ahead of the 53-man roster deadline:

1. Damarri Mathis, cornerback:

Mathis is probably the most obvious name in this list. He was a fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Stat-wise, his rookie season was the best one so far throughout his career. The emergence of Kris Abrams-Draine, Riley Moss, and now, rookie Jahdae Barron, has lowered Mathis' spot in the depth chart.

It will be interesting if the Broncos find a trade partner to get draft capital for him, but if not, Damarri will likely get cut. As his career has progressed, he has played in fewer games every season. As a rookie, he had 65 tackles, as a sophomore 35, and in last season, Mathis had only 3 tackles in ten games.

2. Delarrin Turner-Yell, safety:

As Mathis, another 2022 Draft pick, is in danger of being cut ahead of Tuesday's deadline. This player is safety Delarrin Turner-Yell. He had flashes in his rookie season, specifically with two fumble recoveries, but throughout his career, most of his playing time has been in special teams. DTY suffered a torn ACL in year two, started year 3 in the PUP list, and despite having a full recovery, he was never activated.

He saw action in all three preseason games and had 3 tackles. JL Skinner and Devon Key are clearly ahead of the former OU Sooner, and even veteran free agent addition, Sam Franklin Jr., which puts DTY in a tough uphill battle to make the 53.

3. Audric Estimé, running back:

Audric Estimé's spot in the roster has been uncertain, especially after he was listed as a healthy inactive for Denver's Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills last season. Entering the offseason, he could have had a chance with Javonte Williams signing with the Cowboys in free agency, but Denver then added JK Dobbins and drafted RJ Harvey with a second-round selection. Estimé was a fifth-round selection by the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Audric shone in Denver's preseason finale against the Saints, leading the team in this category: 8 carries, 45 yards, 1 touchdown. In my opinion, his only hope to make the Broncos' roster is Blake Watson's injury. I would not be surprised if they find a trade partner to give Estimé a fresh start.

4. Eyioma Uwazurike, defensive lineman:

The least unlikely name to get cut from this list, in my opinion, is DL Eyioma Uwazurike. He has had a strong camp and preseason despite limited action during last season due to his gambling scandal. Denver did not cut him following the gambling situation, which proves the Broncos really like Uwazurike.

He was a fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Denver used a high-draft pick in Sai'vion Jones from LSU earlier this year. Jordan Jackson has emerged as a key role player, which puts Eyioma in the roster bubble. The DL is loaded, and I would not be surprised if they include 7 players in the 53 with Uwazurike being one, but if they have six, he might be the odd man out.

It will be interesting to see what Sean Payton and his staff decide to do and how they build the best roster to be a contender for Super Bowl LX during the 2025-26 season, which should be the main goal for every team in the league.