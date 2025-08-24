It took the entire preseason for Broncos' former draft pick to make noise

The Denver Broncos might have some tough roster decisions to make in the coming days, and the running back unit might not be easy to sort out. Denver simply has to field an efficient run game in the 2025 NFL Season if they hope to become contenders.

There isn't any working around that at all. The Broncos parted with Javonte Williams in the offseason and signed JK Dobbins in June. A few months prior, they had used a second-round pick on RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But for months now, many have wondered who the other running backs will be in the room, and it's not entirely clear if Denver keeps three of four RBs for the 2025 NFL Season. Well, it took the entire preseason for this former draft pick to finally make some noise.

Audric Estime picked the best (and worst) time to make some noise for the Denver Broncos

Estime, a fifth-round pick back in the 2024 NFL Draft, led the team in their win against the Saints with 45 rushing yards. He also added a rushing touchdown and caught a pass for eight yards. Estime was running through the tackles well, and it was simply a good showing.

The one appealing thing with Estime is him being able to run in between the tackles, and he's only set to play in his age-22 season, so he is extremely young. And sure, Denver could keep Estime on the roster and bank him developing more given his age, but I do get the sense that it's a bit too late at this point.

The Broncos feel likely to keep four running backs, and both Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie could get the nod over Estime, as they had more consistent offseasons. If nothing else, the Denver Broncos could see if Estime is able to fetch the team a late-round draft pick in a trade.

There are running back-needy teams out there, so there could be a plausible ending, but Audric Estime really didn't get going for the Broncos until this final preseason game, and that does just feel quite frustrating.