Broncos' biggest roster battle is finally decided after preseason finale

After the Denver Broncos successful preseason, many of their roster battles have come to an end, and one of their most high-profile roster battles is also over, and it was a whirlwind to follow. Denver went 3-0 in the preseason with three wins of at least nine points.

The team's strong depth was on full display in this game and throughout the preseason if we're being honest. Not only do the Broncos have high-end depth, but this depth is absolutely the best in the AFC West and might even be one of the best in the NFL.

One position that got a ton of attention this offseason was running back, and after the team's final preseason game, this important roster battle is over. It's been settled.

Audric Estime with a "too little, too late" performance against the New Orleans Saints

Sure, Audric Estime had himself a nice day against the Saints in the team's win, but his performance came against second, third, and perhaps even fourth-stringers. In total, Estime carried the ball for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass for eight yards as well.

However, we have seen both Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin outperform Estime this offseason, and you honestly have to wonder if Estime's effort on Saturday, while admirable, was simply not enough to convince the coaching staff to keep him on the roster.

But it does feel quite close. While the second-year back can run through the tackles well, that's about all he offers, and we know that both JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey are not going anywhere, so there's that. Perhaps I'll be dead wrong and Audric Estime makes the roster here in a couple of days, but this last-second performance against one of the worst teams in the NFL (and against their backups) doesn't feel like it'll be quite enough.