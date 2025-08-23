Broncos' preseason proves George Paton made a huge mistake at key position

The Denver Broncos' 2025 preseason is in the books. Did GM George Paton make a huge mistake at a key position? Now that the preseason is over and the Broncos can move on, roster cuts and the regular season are the next big events to look out for.

Final roster cuts are due in a few days, and while many current Broncos' players will get cut, there could be some players not on the roster who could become a part of the roster before Week 1 kicks off. The Broncos are hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

You'd like to think that Denver could get a key win against the Titans and also beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Having two easier opponents to open up the season would be ideal, but Broncos' GM George Paton may have made a huge mistake at this key position that could come back to bite them in the regular season.

What the heck is the deal with Jeremy Crawshaw?

Am I overreacting, or do the Denver Broncos have a small issue on their hands with their rookie punter? They used a 2025 sixth-round pick on Crawshaw, who played his college football at Florida.

Well, he didn't exact punt his tail off in the preseason. Crawshaw had one punt in the Broncos' third preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, and in a dome, it traveled just 42 yards and ended up being a 33-yard net punt.

Sure, he's a rookie, and I guess it could take him some time to get up to speed, but this might be something worth monitoring, as the Broncos are trying to contend this season, and having shaky punting would not be ideal.

Oddly enough, Ryan Stonehouse is a free agent, and he's now entering his fourth year in the NFL. Stonehouse has actually averaged over 50 yards per punt during his three-year career, so the Broncos could make that move to replace their rookie with Stonehouse. This might be a massive reach, and you might be rolling your eyes, but I do believe this could be a position that George Paton totally botched this offseason.