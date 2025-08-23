Devaughn Vele trade proves Broncos have legitimate faith in young receiver

In a shocking move, the Denver Broncos traded second-year wide receiver Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints for a 2026 4th-round pick and a 2027 7th-round pick. Just a few days ago, Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton touched on the fact that some of the current Denver Broncos would be playing on other teams.

To many, this was referring to roster cuts. Devaughn Vele's first game as a member of the New Orleans Saints will, coincidentally enough, be against the Denver Broncos.

Vele was expecting to be a huge contributor for the Denver Broncos in 2026, potentially as the "WR2."

Why the Broncos traded Devaughn Vele to the Saints is now obvious

Nothing went wrong, per se, but maybe his injuries contributed. Or maybe rookie Pat Bryant has just been superb.

After a solid outing his first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, Bryant put on a clinic against the Arizona Cardinals. Bryant hauled in four receptions for 70 yards. His catch radius might be greater than Vele's, too, and Vele was no slouch in that department.

Bryant plucked and pulled every pass out of the air that was within his radius. Pat Bryant not only caught the ball well, but he also blocked his behind off. Many Bronco fans left that game impressed, and maybe even a change of heart on the rookie wide receiver. Bryant's effort with and without the football in his hands is a dream for a head coach, especially Sean Payton.

There has always been the vision of a Michael Thomas-type of role for Pat Bryant, with uncanny resemblances even down to the jersey number, Bryant could be the next target machine. If his hands remain this persistent, and his routes continue to be crisp, stock on Pat Bryant will be higher than ever.

In an interview with Dave Logan and Ryan Edwards after Bryant was drafted, he said, "No block, no rock." That is the standard for Pat Bryant. Pat Bryant embodies that mindset, and his blocking against the Arizona Cardinals paid off with the rock.

Bryant is exactly what Sean Payton wants in a wide receiver. After moving Vele, he expects to join Troy Franklin as the future of the wide receiver group.