Russell Wilson's Giants' tenure is crumbling in the most predictable way

The New York Giants signed Russell Wilson this offseason, but his tenure is honestly crumbling in the most predictable way. Former Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson seems to be in line to start for the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Season, but are we sure about that?

If you have not paid attention, the Giants have been absolutely tearing it up in the preseason, and all of Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito have played well, but Wilson hasn't exactly played nearly as well as his three teammates.

Furthermore, there seems to be some type of brotherhood forming between Winston, DeVito, and Dart, and you'll have to see it to believe it.

Is Russell Wilson even on the New York Giants at this point?

What does this say about Russell Wilson when the New York Giants' X account and Jameis Winston are posting stuff like this?

It really didn't take long for us to see the ramifications of Russell Wilson and what some have identified as a bit of a fake personality. Wilson has had a bit of a problem bonding with teammates over the years, it seems, and this could be the same thing with the Giants.

Play-wise, Wilson just hasn't been that good in the preseason, and with the three QBs above clearly playing better, you truly have to wonder if New York just cuts Russell Wilson and rolls with Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito.

Back in 2012, Russell Wilson beat out Matt Flynn for the Seattle Seahawks' starting QB job, and Flynn was signed that offseason and was the assumed starter. This could be the same exact scenario with Wilson on the other side of it.

Frankly, it's a bit sad, and it really doesn't feel like the former Broncos' QB is even on the Giants anymore. His tenure with the team hasn't even hit the regular season, but it feels like it's crumbling.