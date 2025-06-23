Russell Wilson is already at huge risk of losing his latest starting job

Russell Wilson is now on his third team in as many seasons. Is his latest starting job already at a massive risk of being lost?

The Broncos made what was, at the time, one of the boldest trades in the history of the NFL when they acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, but the move quickly blew up in their faces. And after just 30 starts and a pathetic 11-19 record, the Broncos decided that enough was enough.

Wilson somehow found another starting job in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they ended that year on a five-game losing streak. Well, the New York Giants came calling and signed the former Seahawks, Broncos, and Steelers QB to a one-year deal.

Right now, Wilson is in line to start for the G-Men for some period of time in 2025, but is his starting job already at risk of being gone?

Russell Wilson might have Jaxson Dart breathing down his neck...

Here is Ian Rapoport on the New York Giant QB situation:

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Giants QB Jaxson Dart has impressed early, and it's not hard to see coach Brian Daboll is a believer. pic.twitter.com/9MQz20qGTf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 17, 2025

Rapoport made it very, very clear that Russell Wilson is going to be the starter for the Giants to open up the season, but everything else after that seems to be firmly up in the air. Jaxson Dart appears to be way ahead of schedule, so Brian Daboll, who is apparently over-the-moon about Dart, is surely wanting to see what his rookie QB can do in 2025.

And it's impossible to ignore the immediate success that guys like Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix had. Russell Wilson's fall from atop the NFL world truly began in 2022 with the Denver Broncos, and now it seems like he's going to eventually (perhaps quickly) be replaced by a QB who is about 15 years younger than he is.

The NFL is a tough business, and it's just a relief that Denver got out of the Russell Wilson debacle when they did.