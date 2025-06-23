3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos offense in the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos offense could make or break their season in 2025. Let's make a few bold predictions for the unit.

It does largely seem likely that the defense in Denver is again going to be among the best in the NFL. They somehow found a way to get better with their key offseason additions in Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron.

While the offense was rather efficient near the end of the 2024 season, the unit still has some room to grow. With the additions made, Bo Nix and the rest of the group could be in a great spot for 2025.

Let's make some bold predictions for the Broncos offense!

Bo Nix tosses at least 35 touchdowns

Sean Payton's offense have typically featured a ton of passing touchdowns - and sure, part of that was due to the greatness of Drew Brees, but we just saw a rookie QB in Bo Nix throw for nearly 30 in year one. Nix is going to easily eclipse that total in 2025 and will hit at least 35 scores through the air.

The rushing attack doesn't have a 1,000-yard rusher, but...

The Denver Broncos have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since the 2019 NFL Season, but remember when both Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon both rushed for over 900 yards for the Broncos a handful of years ago? That could be what Denver fields in 2025 - a run game that can beat you multiple ways.

With RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins in the mix, we could see each hit the 900-yard mark and help Denver's rushing attack overwhelm opponents.

Evan Engram leads the team in touchdown receptions

Courtland Sutton has been the go-to guy in the passing offense for quite a while. Sutton did have himself a great year, but with Evan Engram in the picture, the 'wise guy' in Sean Payton might want to find a way to feature some underrated players in the passing game.

Engram has been a great receiving tight end during his career, but he has struggled with injuries at times, and with Denver having guys like Sutton, Marvin Mims, and even Devaughn Vele, there could be a scenario where Engram flies under the radar. The Broncos will surely have some tricks up their sleeves on offense, and one of them could be Evan Engram, of all players, leading them in touchdown receptions.