Will the Denver Broncos regret not signing this $51 million free agent?

The Denver Broncos definitely had a productive free agency period, but did they make a mistake not pursuing this $51 million player?

Denver signed a ton of defensive help in free agency. Not only did they re-sign DJ Jones, but they also signed Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, and in the 2025 NFL Draft, they used the 20th overall pick on Jahdae Barron from Texas.

The front office poured a ton of resources into the defense to make it even better than it was in 2024. On paper, this might be the best unit in the NFL, but should they have signed this $51 million free agent? Will they regret not making another bold move?

Should the Broncos have signed Jonathan Allen?

Jonathan Allen ended up getting cut by the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Offseason. He had played in just eight games in 2024, but it's not like Denver shied away from signing players coming off of injuries.

Allen has been one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL since entering the league in 2017. He's racked up 42 sacks, 60 tackles for loss, and 118 QB hits in 109 regular season games. He's also just a few days older than DJ Jones, who the Broncos signed to a $39 million deal.

While this free agency move would have been a lot more bold, it could have presented a huge upgrade along the defensive line, and seeing as the Broncos are clearly going all-in this offseason, it would have honestly fell in line with the other moves they have made.

Maybe I'm being greedy, but imagine this defense with Jonathan Allen in the picture...

The Broncos should still be quite elite on that side of the ball, but this move would have really shown the rest of the NFL that Denver absolutely believes they have a Super Bowl window wide open. Will they come to regret not signing Jonathan Allen?