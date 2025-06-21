Rebuilt Broncos' offensive unit can quickly prove low ranking wrong in 2025

The Denver Broncos rebuilt parts of their roster this offseason. Could these bold moves pay off in 2025?

The Broncos had notable weaknesses at tight end, running back, inside linebacker, and safety, and in the 2025 NFL Offseason, they made notable additions at tight end, running back, inside linebacker, and safety.

It's nice to finally have competent adults running the show. On paper, there may not be many rosters in the NFL better than Denver's, and that is absolutely not an exaggeration. Only time will tell if the roster can perform how we think.

One of their rebuilt units was running back, as the departure of Javonte Williams led to the team drafting RJ Harvey and signing JK Dobbins. All of a sudden, the RB room feels substantially better, but some are not buying into it just yet.

Broncos RB room given putrid ranking for the 2025 season

PFF ranked the Denver Broncos RB unit 28th in their rankings for the 2025 NFL Season:

"Denver recently signed ex-Charger J.K. Dobbins, who returned from a torn Achilles to post a modest 67.1 PFF rushing grade in Los Angeles last season. The team thought highly enough of UCF’s RJ Harvey to select him in the second round of this year’s draft. Harvey ranked eighth among FBS running backs with a 94.2 PFF rushing grade over the past two seasons.



Jaleel McLaughlin returns as a potential change-up option in the passing game, while Audric Estime could take on short-yardage touches." Dalton Wasserman

The team's RB room was given a 28th ranking by PFF for the 2025 NFL Season. And while the Broncos running backs will be a lot better in 2025, I suppose the low ranking is fair for now, but with Harvey being elite vision and footwork, and JK Dobbins just being a darn good running back, we could see the run game in a place we have not seen it in quite some time.

If Denver's run game is able to take off, the offense itself is going to ascend to new heights and could truly become one of the very best units in the NFL. It's an encouraging time in Broncos Country, as this front office clearly went into the 2025 NFL Offseason with a plan to improve the positions that needed it the most.

Are JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey the missing pieces in the backfield?