Broncos' free agency signing could compete with Dak Prescott for major award

The Denver Broncos made some interesting free agency moves in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and one of them could be in contention for a major award.

Winning an individual award in the NFL surely has to feel good, and we saw Patrick Surtain II earn the Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2024 season. Surtain was truly elite for the Denver Broncos and a primary reason why the unit was so good.

There's reason to believe that Surtain could compete for the award yet again in 2025, and you just never know if another player on the roster could find himself in a heated race for another individual award...

Could Dre Greenlaw win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year?

Dre Greenlaw signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency after playing the first six years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, and, during that time, formed and elite duo with Fred Warner. The main issue with Greenlaw is that he simply cannot stay consistently healthy, and that's a problem.

Well, the Broncos have a top-tier training staff, so there is reason to believe that Greenlaw could stay on the field for a majority of the season, and being that he's in an already-elite defense, we could see the veteran linebacker reach new heights and potentially have the best season of his career.

Dre Greenlaw played in just two games in the 2024 NFL Season. Well, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys played in just eight games last year due to a hamstring injury that ended his season. With Prescott set to return to the mix, both he and Greenlaw could be seen as favorites to win the CPOY award.

And while this award doesn't really change much in the grand scheme of things, it is a notable achievement and shows that a player was able to persevere through a tough time - there isn't a more competitive league or more competitive human beings than the NFL and its players, so missing time has to be a pain for them to deal with.

Dre Greenlaw could absolutely win the Comeback Player of the Year, but Dak Prescott may have something to say about that.