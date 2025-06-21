Broncos have an obvious breakout player for 2025 (but not who you think)

There could be a plethora of Broncos players who hit their stride in 2025, but this breakout player could be someone you don't see coming.

Many players on the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season played the best football of their careers, and that's a huge credit to the team's top-tier coaching staff. With the staff largely remaining the same or perhaps even better than it was, a slew of new players could breakout in 2025.

It's truly a good time to be a Broncos fan, and when you think about breakout players for Denver, you might think of guys like Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, or perhaps Talanoa Hufanga.

But the Broncos may have a totally different breakout player and one that you may not see coming.

Could late-offseason addition JK Dobbins hit his stride with Denver?

JK Dobbins could quickly prove to become one of the best additions that any team has made in the 2025 NFL Offseason. The late free agency signing has struggled with injuries during his NFL career, but he's now on a Denver team that has been among the least-injured in the NFL since Sean Payton took over.

Denver is so trustworthy of their training staff that they also signed other injury-prone players like Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga - but let's get back to Dobbins for a second.

JK Dobbins, when on the field, is a productive player. Across a 17-game season, Dobbins has averaged 1,035 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 1,186 yards total on offense.

He's got 2,582 yards in his NFL career and had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers. One could argue that the offensive structure Dobbins is in for 2025 is the best overall situation he's had in his career.

JK Dobbins will run behind an elite offensive line, have a top-tier offensive head coach, and could see the run game explode if Bo Nix and the passing offense can take a step forward. The formula is there for Denver's offense to shock the NFL world in 2025 and perhaps turn into one of the league's best.

And seeing as JK Dobbins does have 1,000-yard potential, the stars may align for him to hit that mark and then some, perhaps earning a contract extension from Denver next offseason.

Do not sleep on JK Dobbins as a breakout candidate for Denver in 2025.