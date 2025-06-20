George Paton is ignoring a fatal roster flaw that could haunt the Broncos

The Denver Broncos key roster flaw could end up coming back to haunt them in the 2025 NFL Season.

There aren't many rosters in the NFL better than what the Denver Broncos have, but no roster is perfect, and even Denver still has a question or two. A multitude of scenarios can happen and could cause a roster to take notable hits during the season.

Luckily for the Broncos, they've been among the healthiest teams in the NFL since Sean Payton took over back in 2023, and them signing four free agents with injury histories does tell us that they are banking on their training staff to keep them on the field.

But it's just impossible to ignore this position...

Inside linebacker could still be a huge roster flaw for the Denver Broncos

The Broncos let Cody Barton depart in free agency but did sign Dre Greenlaw. It would not surprise me if Denver had other ILBs on their mind, as Greenlaw could have always been a Plan B or Plan C. The team is also clearly banking on Alex Singleton returning to form after tearing his ACL early in 2024.

But two major things stick out here - Greenlaw tore his Achilles during Super Bowl LVIII at the beginning of the 2024 calendar year against the Kansas City Chiefs. He only suited up for two games in 2024 and has played in just one full season across his entire career, and that was his rookie season back in 2019. Greenlaw also played in just three games in the 2021 NFL Season, so the injury history is quite extensive.

Alex Singleton turns 32 years old near the end of the 2025 NFL Season and is now dealing with returning from a major knee injury. His age and the injury could realistically regress Singleton, so when you put it all together, the Denver Broncos ILB room could end up being a fatal roster flaw and could haunt the team in 2025.

The middle of the defense is one of the more important parts of the entire unit, and with Denver being truly elite along the defensive line and in the secondary, dealing with ILB injuries would be a disaster, as the backups are not proven.

The Broncos should absolutely seek to make another move at this position to at least bring in some high-end insurance. Germaine Pratt would have been a great signing, but he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The worst-case scenario here for 2025 is that the ILB unit is not able to stay on the field consistently, and the entire defense suffers. Let's hope that Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton can stay on the field.