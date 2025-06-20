Giants, Russell Wilson on "Hard Knocks" is must-see TV for Broncos fans

Former Broncos' QB Russell Wilson will again be on Hard Knocks, and this will absolutely be must-see TV for Broncos fans.

Now on his third team in as many seasons, Russell Wilson has already been a part of two different NFL franchises since being cut by the Denver Broncos following the 2023 NFL Season. Denver still has $32 million worth of dead cap on their books in 2025 as well due to that contract.

After 2025, though, the contract is totally off the books, which is flat-out awesome. Well, the legendary show "Hard Knocks" from HBO is showcasing the NFC East during their in-season program.

This only means that Russell Wilson and the New York Giants will be must-see TV for Denver Broncos fans.

Russell Wilson, Giants, and NFC East will be featured on the in-season Hard Knocks show

This could be the last chance that Russell Wilson has in the NFL as a starter. He'll turn 37 years old during the 2025 NFL Season and is on a Giants team that features a shaky offensive line. Furthermore, the Giants also have the hardest schedule in the NFL this year, so it could be a downright awful season for the G-Men.

And the Broncos fanbase will get to tune in and potentially enjoy seeing Russell Wilson struggling on yet another team. When the trade went down, many Broncos fans were over the moon with excitement given that it felt like Wilson was going to finally give the franchise stable QB play.

But he didn't, and he soon turned into one of the more disliked players on the Broncos in quite some time, and that's just kind of how things work in the NFL. He's turned into an afterthought ever since the Broncos hit on Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, but some fans may still want to see what the former Seahawks, Broncos, and Steelers QB is up to in 2025.