4 clear advantages the Broncos have in the AFC West for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos are a wagon and have some obvious advantages in the AFC West for the 2025 season.

If you ask me, the Broncos have the best roster in the AFC West and could actually win the division in the 2025 NFL Season. They made a ton of strides in 2024 and could really push for the title this year. Denver has beaten the Kansas City Chiefs in two of their previous matchups, and the Broncos have never had issues beating the Chargers or Raiders.

But let's take a broader look at the AFC West - where do the Broncos have clear advantages for 2025?

How many advantages does Denver have in the AFC West for 2025?

Best secondary

The Broncos may also have the best secondary in the NFL, let alone the AFC West. The unit somehow got better in 2025 with the additions of Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron. Those two pieces figure to be the finishing touches on what was a great unit in 2024.

It's hard to find a weakness in the Broncos secondary, as none of their AFC West foes have the top-end talent nor the depth that Denver does.

Best pass rush

The Broncos led the NFL with 63 sacks in the 2024 NFL Season, which was nine more than the next-closest team. Another area where the Broncos might be the best in the NFL, their pass rush could get even better in 2025, as the primary starters from last season are all projected to return. This top unit could be a handful for opposing offensive lines. Defensive end Zach Allen led the NFL with 40 QB hits in the 2024 season.

Best offensive line

Yet another unit where the Denver Broncos may have the best in the NFL, the offensive line is projected to return all five starters from the previous season, and that could do wonders for the overall chemistry and operation. The main issue we saw with the offense last year was the absence of a consistent run game, but with an overhauled backfield, we could see the OL's elite run blocking come to life.

It's not a stretch to suggest that Denver's OL is largely seen as the best in the league. Every other team in the AFC West has at least one question mark along their OL for the 2025 NFL Season.

The untapped potential of Bo Nix

Until Bo Nix hits his ceiling, the Denver Broncos do not know just how good he can be. Sure, Nix might end up maxing-out as a top-12 QB in the NFL, but what if he can play on par with Patrick Mahomes? We just don't know, and this untapped potential can absolutely be viewed as an advantage heading into the 2025 NFL Season.