Broncos' All-Pro weapon given a nifty honor for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos definitely have some special players on their roster. One of their own was given a nifty honor for the 2025 NFL Season.

All of a sudden, the Broncos have a ton of options on offense for the 2025 NFL Season. All of Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, Evan Engram, JK Dobbins, and RJ Harvey could get a good bit of work, and even rookie WR Pat Bryant might be competing for legitimate snaps.

This could be, if nothing else, the deepest offense in the NFL where opposing defenses just do not have enough players to cover everyone. But their best weapon just might be the All-Pro Marvin Mims Jr...

Broncos' Mims named as NFL's best 'gadget player'

Here is some of what Bill Barnwell of ESPN had to say about Marvin Mims Jr being named the best gadget player in the NFL for the 2025 season:

"Thinking about the classic idea of an undersized gadget player who moves around the formation to thrive, catches all kinds of passes near the line of scrimmage and creates big plays with the ball in his hands, Mims comes to mind. Like many gadget players from years past, he adds value on special teams: He was the league's first-team All-Pro return man in 2024, averaging an NFL-best 15.7 yards per punt return.



As a receiver, though, Mims was plenty valuable in his own role. After using him primarily on the outside as a rookie, coach Sean Payton moved him around more often in 2024. Mims averaged just 0.8 yards per route run on the outside last season, but that jumped to a whopping 5.5 yards per route run out of the slot and in the backfield, as he proved to be an interesting player when lined up next to Bo Nix." Bill Barnwell

Mims isn't going to get a trophy for this or anything, but he is absolutely the best gadget player in the NFL. We've seen him rip-off explosive plays in the return game, down the field as a receiver, and even out of the backfield. In my view, though, the Broncos would love to see Mims emerge as a more consistent wide receiver for the 2025 NFL Season, but if the third-year player is still in the same role in year three, that's quite alright.

In fact, keeping Mims as more of a gadget player might actually be the biggest benefit to the offense, especially with the added talent that the front office signed and drafted in the offseason. To be fair to Mims, though, he did have 503 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the 2024 NFL Season, so he did take a step forward there.

And believe it or not, but Mims had 1,147 all-purpose yards in 2024, which includes receiving, rushing, and both kick and punt returns.

Marvin Mims Jr is definitely a player that opposing defensive coordinators have to keep track of at all times. At any moment, Mims can score a touchdown, and the Broncos are lucky to have him on their side. He's only set to play in his age-23 season in 2024, so there is every reason to believe that he can grow and make strides as a wide receiver.