Has Sean Payton found his new elite RB duo with the Broncos for 2025?

The Denver Broncos may have found the NFL's next great RB duo thanks to Sean Payton.

This has long been a trend for Sean Payton - he loves his committee approaches to the RB position and always seems to have a top-tier duo out of the backfield. This always keeps opposing defenses guessing and is just another wrinkle in his offenses.

His latest duo before coming to the Denver Broncos was obviously Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in the 2017 and 2018 NFL seasons. The Saints went 11-5 and 13-3 in those seasons, and it was clear that both backs were key pieces of the offense.

Well, now entering his third year with the Broncos, it does finally feel like he's got something worthwhile with his backfield in RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins.

Could the duo of Harvey and Dobbins be what the Broncos offense has been missing?

If the answer is yes, Denver is not only going to have an elite offense, but Bo Nix and the passing game should erupt. In the two years that Payton fielded the Ingram/Kamara duo, the Saints ranked 4th and 3rd in points per game with 28 PPG in 2017 and 31.5 PPG in 2018.

That might be a tall task for the Broncos to replicate, but there isn't a reason to think that the unit can't make a giant leap forward. When you look at the Broncos on paper offensively, there really isn't much of a weakness anywhere.

Both George Paton and Sean Payton have really done a marvelous job at identifying the talent necessary to get this offense off the ground. The RB position was clearly an area of focus in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and it really was only a matter of time before Payton got himself a RB duo to work with.

RJ Harvey is probably the better receiver out of the backfield, but Dobbins has really been a high-end runner when on the field. In short order, the Broncos rushing attack and overall production from the backs could be flat-out elite.