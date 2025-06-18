The Denver Broncos could have a ton of key receiving contributors in 2025. Let's predict their yardage totals.

The one thing that sticks out to me with this roster is that the team may not have a high-end receiving weapon, but they might have options galore. This might be more of an offense where everybody eats, so it's not likely we see one receiver have a hefty yardage total.

But having a ton of options could be just as dangerous. Let's try to predict receiving totals for key Broncos weapons in 2025.

Predicting receiving totals for key Broncos players in the 2025 NFL Season

Courtland Sutton - 1,050 yards

With 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, Courtland Sutton arguably had his best season of his career. Over the last two seasons, Sutton has hauled in 18 touchdown passes. He made a Pro Bowl in 2019 and could hit the 6,000-yard mark in 2025.

His 81 receptions was a career-high. He could break the 1,000-yard barrier again, but this honestly feels like his ceiling at this stage in career.

Evan Engram - 750 yards

Evan Engram was on pace for 690 yards in 2024, and over his career, Engram has averaged 775 yards and four touchdowns over a full 17-game season. Well, he's going to be another year older, so he might not be a 100-target guy like he was in 2017, 2020, and 2023, but Engram is absolutely going to be a huge part of the receiving room.

The Broncos and us fans would be shocked to see a tight end have 750 receiving yards, but it is 100% on the table. Engram would likely have to play in 15 games or more to hit this mark. He's hit that game mark in five of his eight seasons.

Devaughn Vele - 625 yards

Devaughn Vele was on pace for 621 yards and four touchdowns had he played all 17 games in 2024. Vele is surely going to be a key part of the offense, so we could see him stay on the field for more than 13 games and be a more consistent week-to-week target for the Broncos.

Troy Franklin - 500 yards

Only entering his age-22 season, Troy Franklin caught 28 passes for 263 yards in 2024, averaging less than 10 yards a catch. Franklin also only hauled in 52.8% of his passes. There is reason to believe that a year two leap is in order given what we have heard about him, but it might still be a year early for Franklin to truly breakout.

A modest 500-yard season could set the stage for a massive campaign in 2026.

Marvin Mims Jr - 500 yards

With 503 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, Marvin Mims Jr definitely took some strides here, but with the added weapons and really no indication that Mims has improved as a receiver, he might top-out around 500 yards and still carve out a massive role as an elite return specialist for Denver.