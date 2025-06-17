Broncos' stud defender could earn a cool honor in the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos have an elite pass rusher on their hands. Could he earn a top honor in the 2025 NFL Season?

The Broncos led the NFL in sacks in 2024. They had nine more than the next-closest opponent, which is flat-out insane. Well, with the defensive line likely to remain the same in 2025, the team could again finish first in the NFL.

In pact, the front seven might end up being quite improved, as Dre Greenlaw enters the picture, and the team did stock up the DL with guys like Que Robinson and Sai'vion Jones. Other players like Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman could take a step forward as well.

But Denver's top rusher could end up with another prolific season. Could he lead the NFL in sacks in 2025?

Bonitto named as a player who could win the NFL sack title in 2025

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named Nik Bonitto as one defender who could win the sack title in the 2025 NFL Season:

"After entering the league as a promising pass-rusher with limited abilities against the run, Bonitto has developed into a more well-rounded talent who saw the field for a career-high 61 percent of defensive snaps in 2024. It was a stark increase from the 35 percent he saw as a rookie, but there’s still room for him to see even more action in 2025.



With Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers all back in the mix after combining for 26 sacks last year—plus third-round rookie Sai’vion Jones set to join the rotation—Bonitto will have plenty of support.



If Bonitto can leverage that assistance while improving his own blossoming skill set during the offseason, he'll be well on his way to competing for the sack title again in 2025." Alex Kay

Bonitto has truly improved in each year of his NFL career, and he's only set to play in his age-26 season. Not only did he score two defensive touchdowns in 2024, but he added the third-most sacks in the NFL with 13.5 and also had 16 tackles for loss and 24 QB hits.

His season wasn't a fluke, and it would be wise for the Denver Broncos to get him extended before the season began. Him leading the NFL in sacks in 2025 would also likely mean that the entire Broncos defense is yet again elite, perhaps the best in the league.

The main issue with Bonitto potentially leading the NFL in sacks is the other great rushers that Denver has, as Zach Allen, Jonathon Cooper, and John Franklin-Myers all had at least seven sacks, and Cooper himself had double-digit sacks.

Zach Allen led the NFL with 40 QB hits, and even guys like Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman had five sacks. The Broncos have contributors everywhere on the defensive line. Would Nik Bonitto have what it takes to lead the league in sacks? Is that too tall of a task?