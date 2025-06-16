Recent comments indicate Broncos may regret letting Cody Barton leave

Cody Barton left the Denver Broncos in free agency for the Tennessee Titans. Will they regret letting him leave?

Barton signed a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Titans. That deal comes with $9 million guaranteed.

Starting 14 games for the Broncos in 2024 but appearing in all 17, Barton racked up two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, five passes defended, 1.5 sacks, and 106 total tackles. He's never been great in coverage, so that just was not a great part of his game.

However, Barton is still just 28 years old and should still have some prime years left. The team signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency and are obviously counting on Alex Singleton to come back healthy from his torn ACL. Singleton is three years older than Barton, and this knee injury could also bring his play down.

Well, these recent comments may indicate that Denver could regret letting Barton leave.

Should the Broncos have re-signed Cody Barton?

Here is Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson talking about Cody Barton:

"“First off, getting Cody, he’s a leader, he’s a guy that can orchestrate the defense, he’s ahead of it, he studies, he’s smart. I love that we have him.”" Dennard Wilson

Those a pretty strong words from Dennard Wilson of the Tennessee Titans, and at the end of the day, Denver may have gad interest in re-signing Barton but perhaps did not want to pay the price. They absolutely could have wanted him back if the financials worked out.

Alex Singleton isn't a slouch, either. In 37 games with the Broncos, Singleton has eight passes defended, two sacks, and 371 total tackles. He's all over the football and could form a great duo with Dre Greenlaw.

But with both Singleton and Greenlaw returning from injury, you can't help but wonder if this ILB unit is going to end up being a slight problem for Denver in the 2025 NFL Season. If so, the Broncos could find themselves again on the free agency market to try and find some help.

