Broncos can make a Super Bowl run in 2025 because of this hidden reason

The Denver Broncos might be in a great position to make a Super Bowl run in 2025 for a reason that no one is really talking about.

The Broncos burst onto the scene in the 2024 NFL Season and truly shocked the league. Frankly, I wouldn't be shocked if even some of the players themselves were surprised at how successful the season was. Winning 10 games in today's NFL is quite challenging, and making the playoffs is quite hard as well.

In the offseason, Denver has kept their foot on the gas, making some bold free agency moves and NFL Draft picks. Momentum has now built for this team to perhaps make a deep playoff run, but amidst all the chatter of the players Denver added and Bo Nix making a year two jump, this reason is just flying under the radar...

Team's overall health could be a driving factor in a deep playoff run

We can talk about the players all we want, but if they're not on the field, it doesn't matter. Fortunately, though, the Denver Broncos have, under Sean Payton, become one of the healthiest teams in the NFL. It's quite astounding given how injured this team was in the previous seasons leading up to his tenure.

And when it gets into late-November and into December, the games are simply going to mean more, so having their best players out there is going to be massive. The team actually signed three injury-prone players in freee agency in Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and JK Dobbins.

It's quite the bold bet, but given how healthy the team has been, we've got every reason to believe that the training/medical staff will be able to keep these players on the field. All the chatter about how talented this roster is isn't nothing, but the ability to keep the players on the field and to largely avoid major injury is what could be the driving force in this team making a run in 2025.