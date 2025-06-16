Hated Broncos rival player is making last-ditch effort to save his career

The Denver Broncos made a ton of progress in the AFC West in 2024, and one of their hated rival players is making a last-ditch effort to save his career.

It's not a stretch to say that the Broncos could at least compete for the division title in the 2025 NFL Season, as they really made up some ground in 2024. Frankly, the Broncos have the best roster in the division and could see Bo Nix ascend to new heights in 2025.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the division every year since 2016, but that doesn't mean they're going to win it again in 2025. Well, one of their key players and a future Hall of Famer, Travis Kelce, is probably playing his last year in the NFL, and he seems to have picked now of all times to get in shape...

Travis Kelce is now, all of a sudden, getting in shape...

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Travis Kelce has apparently lost 25 pounds in what appears to be a last-ditch effort to extend his career:

Kelce is 35 years old and is listed at 6-5 and 250 pounds on the Chiefs website, so he's probably down to around 225 pounds. It's always odd to me that some players decide in their final year to re-make themselves physically to finally get in better shape. As a resident of Pittsburgh, I remember when Ben Roethlisberger did this in his final season.

The 2024 season was arguably the worst of his NFL career. He finished with 97 receptions, and a career-low 823 yards and three touchdowns. That is still some decent production overall, but he's been an elite receiving threat at the position for over a decade.

He had 1,000 yards in each year from 2016-2022 and averaged 1,318 yards across a 17-game season during this stretch. Kelce has helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls and has really been a thorn in the side of the Denver Broncos for a while now. With his production taking a huge hit over the past few seasons, it's obvious that this last-ditch effort to shed some weight and perhaps get a bit quicker is this last-second effort to try and produce at a higher level.

He's entering his age-36 season in the NFL and is likely retiring after the 2025 season.