The Denver Broncos could have a few players on the chopping block following minicamp in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Denver having such a strong roster is going to make certain decisions quite hard, but that's honestly a good thing. The Broncos, among other teams, have finished up their minicamps and will now have a little bit of a break until training camp comes around.

As we get closer and closer to the 2025 regular season, it could become more clear which players on the Broncos roster could be on the chopping block, but here are three early names.

3 Broncos players on the chopping block after mandatory minicamp in 2025

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB

The Denver Broncos RB room got a lot more interesting with JK Dobbins in the mix. Dobbins and RJ Harvey figure to be the top two running backs, and second-year back Audric Estime surely wants to make his name know. While Jaleel McLaughlin does have a unique skillset out of the backfield, he's never really put anything consistent together and with the additions of Dobbins and Harvey, may currently be on the outside looking in as the summer hits.

The Broncos absolutely need to field an efficient run game in 2025, but McLaughlin could find himself not a part of that.

Ja'Quan McMillian, CB

Some have wondered if the Broncos would move on from Ja'Quan McMillian in some capacity ever since the addition of Jahdae Barron, and they still could. The Broncos CB room is quite crowded now, as Kris Abrams-Draine is also of note here and did hold his own in limited action in 2024.

The Broncos surely would not just cut McMillian, who is still a good player, but you have to wonder if his roster spot is totally up in the air now ever since Barron came aboard. Denver might be willing to trade him for the right price.

Delarrin Turner-Yell

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was a 2022 NFL Draft pick by the Denver Broncos and is simply buried on the depth chart at this point, especially with the additions of Talanoa Hufanga and Sam Franklin. Franklin was signed to be a special teams ace, so that could also have a huge impact on Turner-Yell. There really isn't nuch more to say here - Turner-Yell is not a starting player in this league and is near the bottom in a crowded Broncos safety room.