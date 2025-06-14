The NFL is a business, so the Broncos might be forced to make some tough business decisions during the 2025 NFL Season.

The ideal situation is Denver is actually presented with chances to continue adding players as the 2025 season progresses. It would be amazing to see this team swing for the fences at the trade deadline and perhaps pull-off a major move.

However, the NFL can be a tough business sometimes, and with the amount of good players they have, the team's front office might simply be forced to make some unexpected roster moves. Which three shocking names could the Broncos trade in 2025?

3 shocking names the Broncos might have to consider trading in 2025

John Franklin-Myers, DE

With John Franklin-Myers having just one more year left on his deal and no extension in sight, the Broncos might feel comfortable trading JFM at some point before the trade deadline. The team did take Sai'vion Jones in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and it figures to be a long-term replacement for Franklin-Myers along the DL.

The trade deadline might be the best time for a team to come calling, and if the veteran defensive end is having another great year, the Broncos could potentially get a better pick for him than what they gave up to get him back in 2024 from the New York Jets. John Franklin-Myers might not be a player the Broncos are able to afford along their stacked DL.

Courtland Sutton, WR

It seems like things have been trending in the right direction for Courtland Sutton and the Broncos to get an extension done, but what if the talks never truly finalize? Over the past couple of years, Denver has drafted Devaughn Vele, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin, so the WR room does have some new bodies. Marvin Mims Jr also figures to be a part of the equation, and with Evan Engram now in the mix, Denver has a ton of big-bodied players and could honestly benefit from trading Sutton.

He turns 30 years old in October and isn't a legitimate WR1 in this league. Denver has also clearly been moving more toward a youth movement, so Sutton isn't someone who really helps with that. In my view, the longer it takes for the Broncos and their veteran WR to get a deal done, the more likely it is that he's traded.

Jonathon Cooper, EDGE

Could the Broncos be forced to make an unexpected move along their defensive line? Jonathon Cooper did just ink an extension with the team, but the contract is quite tradeable in 2025, believe it or not, and with Jonah Elliss a whopping six years younger than Cooper, you have to wonder if Denver is presented with an opportunity to get a decent draft pick back for their 2021 seventh-round pick.

This could also make it more likely that the team is able to extend Nik Bonitto, allowing them to field a starting EDGE duo of Bonitto and Elliss. Jonathon Cooper is the oldest of those three and might be the most likely to not be with the team for the long-term.