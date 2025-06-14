Could this new Broncos player already be at risk of losing his job in 2025?

The Denver Broncos signed a ton of new players in free agency this offseason. Could one of them already be at risk of losing his starting job?

The Broncos really brought along a ton of talent in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and it's clear that the front office thinks this team is ready to win now. It's also an amazing feeling as a fan knowing that your favorite team is trending in the right direction.

Among the new faces the Broncos added this offseason, some of the top names include Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and most recently JK Dobbins last week. Well, could one of these players already be at risk of losing their starting jobs in 2025?

Is JK Dobbins already at risk of losing his job?

JK Dobbins is a player that I clamored for the Denver Broncos to sign for months. He's a starting-caliber running back, still just 26 years old, and has averaged over 1,000 yards over a 17-game season across his NFL career. The main issue with Dobbins, obviously, is that he's just not been able to stay consistently healthy, and that might be an understatement.

Dobbins missed all of 2021, played in just eight games in 2022, and missed all but one game in the 2023 NFL Season. In 2024, he managed to get on the field for 13 games, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns.

JK Dobbins' 17-game average comes out to 1,035 yards and 10 touchdowns, which is absolutely starting-caliber production, and one of the main reasons why Dobbins is likely opening the season as the starting running back is his ability in pass protection.

But back to the injury concern a bit - that, right there, could be why Dobbins ends up losing his grips on the starting job. While the hope is that he stays healthy, he just has not proven to be able to do that, and if Dobbins is down for a few games, that would only give rookie RJ Harvey more of a chance to take the starting job and not look back. Sean Payton does typically use more of a committee approach, but JK Dobbins absolutely wants to leave a huge mark on the Broncos in 2025, as that could set him up for a nice payday in 2026.

The potential for injuries could set the stage for the new Broncos RB to lose his job and for the rookie to take it for himself.