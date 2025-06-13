Denver Broncos may regret letting hated rival sign free agent linebacker

A recent rival of the Denver Broncos quickly acted on a free agent, and Denver may end up regret letting them sign the player.

The Broncos have made some amazing free agency additions this offseason and truly could have one of the best rosters in the NFL. Denver's roster really doesn't have a notable weakness, but one position that could still use some help is inside linebacker.

Denver let Cody Barton leave in free agency, but they did make a splash deal to sign Dre Greenlaw, one of the best linebackers in the NFL when healthy. The main issue here is that the starting duo of Greenlaw and Alex Singleton are both rehabbing injuries, and the unit really feels shaky because of that.

If Greenlaw and Singleton both miss time during the 2025 NFL Season, the backups of Drew Sanders and Justin Strnad are not all that inspiring, so a move to add another ILB is obvious.

Well, one presented itself a few days ago, but the linebacker ended up signing with a hated Broncos rival.

Raiders signing Germaine Pratt could be bad news for the Denver Broncos

Germaine Pratt would have been great insurance for the ILB room, but he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders:

Breaking: Former #Bengals LB Germaine Pratt is signing a 1-year deal worth up to $4.78M with the #Raiders.



Pratt started all 17 games last season and is coming off a career-high 143 tackles to go along with 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. pic.twitter.com/vfQqbNjZqW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 11, 2025

Pratt is a couple of years younger than Alex Singleton and has not missed a start over the last two seasons. In 2024, he had two interceptions, six passes defended, and 143 total tackles. He also added five tackles for loss and four QB hits.

Germaine Pratt has also been pretty solid in coverage over the past three seasons, allowing a passer rating of just 81.7. Pratt did have a high missed tackle percentage in 2024, but he's simply a good, productive linebacker and a better option at this point than Alex Singleton.

Being that Denver is all-in, not making this move does kind of sting, as if the ILB room is battling injuries in 2025, it's going to bring the entire defense down, so signing Germaine Pratt honestly should have been on the Broncos list.