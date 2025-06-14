CBS analyst offers an underwhelming best-case scenario season for Broncos

The Denver Broncos could be on the cusp of emerging as a Super Bowl contender in the 2025 NFL Season, but not everyone is ready for that yet.

The optimism about the 2025 Denver Broncos could come crashing down this season if the team just isn't able to make a leap - Bo Nix could regress, or the team could deal with some unexpected injuries. Being that the Broncos are built the right way and seem to have the correct QB in place, it might actually be more likely that Denver sniffs a deep playoff run.

This is the best we've see the roster look in quite some time, so perhaps there is a ton of success on the horizon, but some people are obviously not going to be super high on the Broncos in 2025 for whatever reason.

What is the best-case scenario for this team in 2025?

Broncos best-case scenario is just one playoff win?

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports trotted out best and worst-case scenarios for every NFL team in 2025, and here's what he had to say about the Denver Broncos for this season:

"Best-case scenario: Sean Payton masters the old-school approach, leaning on a tough front, RJ Harvey-led run game and imposing defense to buoy the confident Bo Nix, and Denver even manages a playoff win despite so-so pass targets." Cody Benjamin

Just one playoff win? That's it? That's the Broncos best-case scenario? No, it isn't. The best-case scenario is just that, a best-case scenario.

The Denver Broncos, at best, are winners of the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season and likely making a trip to the AFC Championship Game. And while that is technically one playoff win, the way Benjamin frames his opinion doesn't indicdate that.

Denver might have a top-3 roster in the AFC, as there roster could sit right after the Bills and Ravens rosters. I understand that some folks aren't yet ready to believe that the Broncos could compete for a Super Bowl in 2025, but this team is as close as they have been since winning the Super Bowl back in the 2015 NFL Season.

This is just one man's opinion, but the Broncos ceiling in 2025 could actually be a bit higher than this.