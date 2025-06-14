Broncos quarterback made massive impact at minicamp, and it's not Bo Nix

The development of quarterback Bo Nix was one of the biggest storylines of Denver Broncos minicamp in 2025, there's no question about it. However, it wasn't Bo Nix who played a significant (and direct) role in one of the biggest storylines to come out of OTAs and minicamp.

The Broncos made huge waves across the NFL landscape when they brought in veteran running back JK Dobbins on a free agent visit that spanned multiple days. Dobbins figures to be a factor atop the team's depth chart at running back, and he noted in his first media availability that familiarity with a number of faces on the team played a role in his decision to sign with Denver.

Outside of former Ravens or Ohio State teammates in Denver (Ben Powers, Jonathon Cooper), Dobbins noted he had a special relationship with the Broncos' third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger dating back to their time in high school.

JK Dobbins and Sam Ehlinger were "best friends" before Broncos reunion

"Sam Ehlinger, he was like -- before we left for college, high school, we were best friends, you know? Same with B-Jones (Brandon Jones). It's a bunch of guys on the team that I just was like, similar faces. It's like home here already."



- JK Dobbins

Dobbins went on to note that all of Jonathon Cooper, Brandon Jones, and Ehlinger helped recruit him to the Broncos.

We obviously didn't hear much about Ehlinger's progress in his first offseason program with the Broncos, but one of the most decorated QBs in Texas football history has played his part in helping the team get better, one way or another. Ehlinger ranks second all-time in Texas history behind Colt McCoy in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and is second behind Vince Young with 33 rushing touchdowns.

Ehlinger has been a valuable piece of the Colts' quarterback room the past handful of seasons as a backup and practice player, and perhaps his ability to crack the roster has been understated to this point.

Bo Nix with the new addition to the Broncos roster, QB Sam Ehlinger



Looks like they are spending some time with both families together before training camp starts in a few weeks



📸 via izzysmokenix IG story pic.twitter.com/BDGR3c0E9O — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) June 14, 2025

Last year, it was the trio of Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson developing a strong relationship and bond off the field with each other (and their wives). Perhaps Ehlinger will bring similar intangible qualities to the room that most fans won't be able to see.

With a third quarterback, it's not always about what a guy brings to the table on the field, but how they help see things in the film room and give your team good looks in practice settings. Ehlinger seems to be acclimating to the Denver Broncos quite nicely thus far and is making his presence felt in underrated ways.