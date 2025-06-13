Sean Payton gives the ultimate endorsement for Bo Nix in crucial Year 2

The Denver Broncos struck gold with Bo Nix in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it seems like Sean Payton is over the moon with his young QB.

Nix was the sixth QB taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so not many people were high on the player - in fact, many folks said that the Denver Broncos 'reached' on Bo Nix and that the team would be among the worst in the NFL.

And it's never felt so good to say that they could not have been more wrong, but the work really even hasn't started yet, as the Broncos have loaded up for a year two explosion, but they've actually got to go out there do it.

Much of their success is going to hinge on just how good Bo Nix can be, and one of the primary concerns with Nix was the potential for a lower ceiling in the NFL given how long he was in college for.

Well, it seems like Sean Payton believes that there's still a lot there with Nix heading into a crucial second year.

Sean Payton is heaping on the praise for Bo Nix

Payton honestly could not stop praising Bo Nix here:

Sean Payton on how he’s seen Bo Nix’s comfort level increase:



“Less pause, less hesitation with the play-calling in the huddle. Less pause, less hesitation in the pocket. He’s playing faster.”



I mean, this is about as good of a compliment as a young QB could possibly get heading into year two, especially coming from an old-school coach like Sean Payton, who is clearly never satisfied. Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes and finished with a 93.3 passer rating, but over his final eight games of the regular season in 2024, he tossed 21 touchdowns, threw for 2,022 yards, and had a stellar 108 rating. He also got sacked just nine times in those eight games.

Bo Nix's second-half of his first year in the NFL might be a lot closer to the kind of QB he actually is, and if we take what Sean Payton just said about his QB, the ceiling for Bo Nix could thrust him into that elite status among all quarterbacks in the NFL.