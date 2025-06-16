Bleacher Report gives worst possible assessment of the Broncos offense

The Denver Broncos definitely added some nice pieces on offense in free agency, but some people just don't seem to be paying attention.

The Broncos kind of flew under the radar last offseason, as many just did not think this team was going to amount to much at all. And well, most got proven wrong. Denver won 10 games and snapped their playoff-drought streak, and their streak was the second-longest in the NFL at the time.

Well, this offseason is definitely one of the most important ones in team history, as Denver hopes to take that next step into contention, and they definitely made some notable moves on both sides of the ball. However, it seems like some just aren't paying attention at all...

Bleacher Report with a giant swing and miss on the Broncos offense...

Bleacher Report wrote up a piece on the best and worst-case scenario for every offense in the NFL for 2025, and here is what they had to say about the Broncos worst-case scenario:

"Worst-Case Scenario: The Supporting Cast Isn't Enough to Unlock a New Level



The term "sophomore slump" exists for a reason. The league is in a constant state of move and countermove. Now that the entire Broncos schedule has a year's worth of film on Nix, it's on him to take his game to the next level and stay ahead of the curve.



The Broncos added Harvey and wide receiver Pat Bryant in the draft. Engram and Trent Sherfield were the only notable offensive players added in free agency. There's a strong argument to be made that the Broncos are relying too much on two rookies to make an early impact.



The unit isn't that improved on paper, which leaves the possibility they'll be close to getting the same results in 2025." Alex Ballentine

This is just a hilariously bad assessment of the Broncos offense. To be fair to George Paton and Sean Payton, Denver didn't really have many chances to improve the offense given how good it already was on paper. Now yes, they did need to add some more weapons, and they did. Evan Engram is a high-end receiving threat, and it's just odd that there isn't a mention of JK Dobbins here.

Dobbins averages over 1,000 yards per a 17-game season over his career and is still just 26 years old. This signing is absolutely notable in every sense of the word. The offensive line didn't need to be improved much at all, and the WR room does have some very appealing names.

Overall, this is just a bad assessment of the Denver Broncos offense - given the free agency class, the Broncos weren't going to make any sweeping changes, and they didn't really have much of an opportunity to do that, but what they did do was find players who are quality system fits, and that may end up paying huge dividends in the 2025 season.