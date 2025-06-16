The Denver Broncos snapped their playoff-drought steak and made the postseason in 2024. Can they get back into the playoffs in 2025?

The answer, in my eyes, is a resounding yes, as the Broncos again have what it takes to start their own playoff streak. They did not make the postseason from the 2016-2023 seasons, and it ended up being a brutally long stretch, but things did begin to turn around in 2023, and it just about all came together in 2024.

Well, could the Broncos perhaps defy the odds yet again and get back into the postseason in 2025? Here are three reasons why they absolutely can.

3 obvious reasons why the Broncos will make the playoffs again in 2025

Revamped run game will help this offense erupt

The additions of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey are going to do wonders for this offense, and I guess we can't count out Audric Estime from contributing as well. Denver had to fix the run game in the offseason, and they did - well, on paper they did.

The run game was not an offensive line issue in 2024, and it never was, as the Broncos simply had below-average personnel in the backfield, but with the revamped RB room, Denver could see the entire offense explode if the run game is as good as we think it is. Establishing the run is crucial in every single game.

The defense may have gotten better

The Broncos did not have many avenues to improve their defense in the 2025 NFL Offseason given how good it already was, but they may have figured it out with the additions of Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron.

These three additions and Vance Joseph being back for a third year as the defensive coordinator could be precisely what this team needs to see this defense take another step forward. The defense led the NFL in sacks and finished third in points allowed, so it's not like it had room to become much better.

But being more stout against the run and perhaps later in the season is absolutely something we should see in 2025.

Overall, this team is built the right way

In today's NFL, there are, objectively, things that a team must have down-pat in order to sustain success for the long-term. These are the most important qualities of an NFL team:



-Coaching

-Franchise QB

-Trenches

If an NFL team has only one or two of these things, they likely won't be able to sustain success in the NFL, but fortunately, the Denver Broncos have all three, as Sean Payton is an elite head coach and is a future Hall of Famer. Bo Nix absolutely proved himself to be a franchise QB during his rookie season, and the Broncos may have the best trenches combination in the entire NFL.

Unless something major happens, the Denver Broncos should see a ton of success and should get into the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season.