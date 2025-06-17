Broncos' latest free agency pickup could have the biggest impact by far

The Denver Broncos latest free agency splash could end up having the biggest impact by far.

Signing JK Dobbins was a top-tier free agency move by the Denver Broncos, as it's a cheap, low-risk deal. Dobbins has been pretty heavily covered even before he signed with Denver, so we all know the story with the player.

While he's still quite young, Dobbins has simply not been able to consistently stay on the field, but when he's on the field, the running back is quite efficient. He's averaged over 1,000 yards in a 17-game season, but he's never played more than 15 in a season.

Dobbins averages over five yards per carry and nearly 61 yards per game. If he's able to stay on the field for the Broncos in 2025, the impact could be huge.

A healthy JK Dobbins turns the Broncos into a legitimate offensive juggernaut

In today's NFL, it's still crucial to establish the run, as it's hard to get anything going in the passing game if the defense doesn't respect the rushing attack. Well, over the past two seasons, Denver hasn't really been able to establish the run all that well - they've had their moments from time to time, but it feels like 2025 was the first year that this team really got serious about fixing the run game.

Being able to field a competent rushing attack is simply going to open up more opportunities for the passing game, so Bo Nix isn't going to have too difficult of a time doing damage. This is when guys like Pat Bryant, Evan Engram, Courtland Sutton, and the others come into play.

Seeing as the Broncos have been able to stay quite healthy and keep their key players on the field, this could be great news for JK Dobbins' chances to do the same in 2025. Denver also has a top-notch offensive line, so Dobbins should see a ton of wide-open running lanes.

If the offensive line remains elite, which it should, and JK Dobbins is able to stay on the field for most of the season, which is possible, the Denver Broncos' latest free agency signing is absolutely going to make the biggest impact.