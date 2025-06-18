The Denver Broncos have a few players who are flying under the radar for the 2025 season. Who are they?

I can't stress enough well the Broncos have drafted in recent years, as we saw many of their own draft picks hit their stride in 2024, and there could be a few new ones who do the same in the 2025 NFL Season. Denver being primarily built through the NFL Draft is a huge reason why they could sustain long-term success.

Which three players could be next to hit their stride in 2025?

3 underrated Broncos players who could hit their stride in the 2025 season

Jonah Elliss, EDGE

Playing in all 17 games in 2024, Jonah Elliss is only 22 years old and was able to rack up five sacks, 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and six QB hits. Elliss played in 38% of the defensive snaps.

He is in a crowded DL room, but the limited chances he got on the field in 2024 were maximized. I just can't help but wonder if being another year in the NFL and in Vance Joseph's defense could bring even more production. A bit undersized, Elliss honestly feels like a younger version of Nik Bonitto.

And if he's making the most of his chances again in 2025, the coaching staff might find it hard to keep him off the field.

Troy Franklin, WR

I guess with the way Sean Payton has talked about Troy Franklin this offseason, this might not be an underrated player, but Denver has all of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Evan Engram, and Devaughn Vele 'ahead' of Franklin in the pecking order.

But what if Franklin decides to emerge as the high-end WR2 Denver has been missing? The second-year player is only set to play in his age-22 season, so he's surely still growing, but not only is he playing quicker, according to Payton, but he also added a bit of weight as well.

The formula is there for Bo Nix's former Oregon teammate to breakout in 2025.

Luke Wattenberg, C

Luke Wattenberg was actually one of the best pass-blocking centers in the NFL in 2024. The unit itself was elite as well, and while Wattenberg did struggle a bit as a run blocker, he's turned himself into a quality starter in this league.

Wattenberg is already set to play in his fourth season in the NFL, so this is a contract year for the 2022 NFL Draft pick, and with him now entering his second year as a starter and getting to play next to the same guard duo, there is reason to believe that Wattenberg could put it all together in 2025.

If he does, the Broncos would have a tough decision to make, as they would perhaps have to cut Ben Powers to be able to re-sign Wattenberg. Former starting center Lloyd Cushenberry had the best year of his career and then signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. I'd be shocked if Denver let that happen with two-straight centers.