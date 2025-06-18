Why the Broncos emphasizing defense this offseason was a genius idea

Many people were shocked to see the Denver Broncos invest more into their defense than offense in the 2025 offseason.

This was actually a genius idea and proves that this front office simply understands what it takes to build a Super Bowl contender. I was one of those people who really wanted to see Denver throwing a ton of money around to bring in as many new playmakers as possible on offense, but when you look back at the moves Denver made, it's flat-out genius that they focused on making their elite defense even better.

The Broncos focusing on their defense was a phenomenal idea

In today's NFL, no team is going to sustain success or win Super Bowls without being truly great at something. You don't see 'good' winning Super Bowls anymore, but the entire team itself doesn't have to truly be great.

We saw that the Philadelphia Eagles were 'great' on defense and along their offensive line. The run game was also great. However, their QB was more 'good' than anything. Even the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs had a similar formula, as they were great on defense but only good on offense.

Well, the Denver Broncos definitely proved to be an elite defense in 2024, but toward the end of the season, we saw the unit kind of soften up in the middle. Investing in Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga help give this unit a more stout presence up the middle and could make them a bit more consistent against the run.

Adding Jahdae Barron also gives them yet another great option in the secondary, and now, all of a sudden, the Broncos may have the best defense in the NFL. Denver being great on defense in 2025 is only going to elevate their chances to make a Super Bowl run, and it's not like they didn't pay attention to the offense. New additions of RJ Harvey, JK Dobbins, and Evan Engram are all going to play key parts in the offense.

When you look at the entire picture, it's now easy to see why George Paton, Sean Payton, and the rest of the Broncos front office invested heavily on defense.