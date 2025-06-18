Elite Broncos' defenders are somehow left off NFL Top 100 list by CBS

CBS Sports released their top 100 NFL players list, and while the Broncos did get some representation, there was an obvious omission, and maybe even multiple others as well.

Rankings are subjective, but this omission is objectively embarrassing. The Denver Broncos have quickly turned their roster around and do now have one of the best rosters in the NFL. The talent this team has could propel them to a Super Bowl run in the 2025 season.

Defensively, there isn't a better unit on paper in the NFL, and some of these key defensive players hit their stride in 2024 and could play even better in 2025. The best part of this unit was the pass rush, as the Broncos may have the most talented group of rushers in the NFL.

Well, CBS Sports rolled out their top 100 players list for the 2025 NFL Season, so you figure that the Broncos at least one defender on that list, right?

How is this even possible?

You can see the full list below from Pete Prisco of CBS Sports:

Prisco's NFL Top 100 players of 2025: Saquon Barkley cracks top 5, four other RBs make top 50; 4 QBs in top 10 - https://t.co/zHMnvB6SVF https://t.co/ckgXcpdVQJ — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) June 17, 2025

Yeah, so somehow, Zach Allen was not on this list even though he led the NFL with 40 QB hits in the 2024 NFL Season. Both Nik Bonitto and Brandon Jones were also left off this list as well even though both players were top-7 at their respective positions.

Denver did get some representation on this list, as all of Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and Garett Bolles were on it, but the team absolutely should have had at least two more players. It's just flat-out insane how Allen, especially, isn't on the list. What more did Prisco want him to do? I understand this is just a list from a random person, but give me a break.

If it's a list of the top 100 players in the NFL, then it should have the top 100 players in the NFL. Zach Allen not being on this list among Bonitto and Jones as well is just a flat-out embarrassment.