Giants' players are falling for the same thing Broncos did with Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is on his third team in as many years, and it seems like players are still falling for the offseason hype.

Russell Wilson's career really went for a spin when the Seattle Seahawks traded him to the Denver Broncos back in 2022. And while the move was widely praised at the time, it quickly blew up in their faces. The team hiring Nathaniel Hackett didn't help, but it's clear that Wilson was a damaged product.

However, he did manage to find a starting job in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the issues that has plagued Wilson since 2022 are still with him entering the 2025 NFL Season. He's only going to get worse, but it seems like certain people on the New York Giants aren't realizing that quite yet.

Giants' players can't hold their excitement back about Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson sued to be a wide receiver's best friend, but that just isn't the case anymore. Although, you can't tell that to Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson:

Russell Wilson's new targets, Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson are "ecstatic and couldn't be more happy that he's [their] quarterback," per @Dan_Salomone



"Even the first time we threw, me and Slay were both like, this is actually better than we expected," wide receiver… pic.twitter.com/ibZQersvZm — SleeperGiants (@SleeperGiants) June 16, 2025

Sure, Wilson can still hit the deep ball from time to time, but the New York Giants are about to get the full Russell Wilson experience in 2025. He's going to continue holding onto the ball for too long, taking unnecessary sacks, and won't be able to consistently play on time. The Giants offense is going to be inconsistent at best, and I bet by Week 8, people will be clamoring for Jaxson Dart to get some starts.

Jameis Winston is also a part of the QB room, so I really do not envision Wilson having that long of a leash. Most QBs do look good practicing without pads, and it seems like a few Giants players are falling for this.

You almost have to feel bad for them, and it's great that the Broncos realized that they weren't going to amount to much with Russell Wilson and cut ties when they did, as they would have been in a mountain of trouble if they stuck with him.