5 winners (and 2 losers) from Broncos mandatory minicamp in 2025

It might only be the offseason program, but there's still a lot to take away from both the work teams are putting in on the field and what coaches and players are saying off of it. The Denver Broncos wrapped up their mandatory minicamp last week and are now on a month-long break before the start of training camp in mid-July.

This is a Denver Broncos roster that led the league with an 86 percent retention rate (players coming back who were on the team last year) as well as perhaps the most impressive list of offseason additions through free agency and the NFL Draft out of any team in the league.

The Broncos crushed the offseason on paper, so of course their every move is going to be analyzed when they are on the field for OTAs and minicamp. So who were the biggest winners and the most unfortunate "losers" from mandatory minicamp?

Denver Broncos winner: Bo Nix, QB

We have to start by talking about Bo Nix, the second-year quarterback who is fresh off of one of the most impressive rookie seasons you'll ever see. Nix showed up to OTAs and minicamp looking bigger, stronger, and more equipped as a leader overall.

His teammates and coaches backed that up.

Nix displayed a much better understanding of the offense this offseason, which is news but it also isn't, right? Last year at this time, Nix was a rookie who was in a three-way competition -- contrived or not -- for the starting job in Denver. He was drinking through a firehose after all the pre-draft preparation, which is way worse than anyone realizes.

Nix should have a better grasp on the offense, but actually showing up and having that sort of command in the huddle is a great sign regardless. His teammates on the defensive side of the ball took note that Nix is doing a little bit more trash talking out there as well. Of all the players on the roster, Nix needed to be a big offseason winner and that has clearly been the case so far.

Denver Broncos winner: Troy Franklin, WR

Earlier in the offseason, Broncos head coach Sean Payton told Kay Adams that the wide receiver position might not be as big of a "need" as people on the outside perceived it to be. The impression everyone got based on the 2024 season was that the Broncos struggled badly enough at receiver to maybe make a bold move for a playmaker in the 2025 offseason.

Instead, Payton and his staff are sticking with their young guys. Troy Franklin was a 4th-round pick in 2024 out of Oregon who struggled badly as a rookie. He and Bo Nix had such great chemistry in college but they were operating on completely different planes in 2024. They finally connected for a long touchdown in the playoffs against the Bills, and that was seemingly the launching-off point that Franklin needed to boost his confidence.

Franklin, now wearing his college No. 11, was making lots of explosive plays in practice (according to Sean Payton) and has untapped potential as a runner after the catch. He was making plenty of noise at the offseason program, and his progression cannot be overstated in its importance to this offense.

Denver Broncos loser: Audric Estimé, RB

Although we can't put the cart before the horse here, Audric Estimé went from being the most interesting back with upside on the team just before the NFL Draft to being a roster cut candidate in mid-June. Life comes at you fast in the NFL.

Estimé still has plenty of opportunity in front of him to seize a role on this team in 2025, but with the additions of both RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins into the mix, he went from an uphill battle to fighting for his roster spot.

The Broncos might be planning on keeping four or five backs on the roster. It's tough to say this early in the process. But even if Estimé is one of three backs on the roster in 2025, it feels like he's going to be firmly "last" in the pecking order after what transpired at OTAs and minicamp.

Denver Broncos winner: Que Robinson, EDGE

There is always going to be intrigue surrounding guys who haven't played for the team before when the team hits the field for the first time in the offseason, and Que Robinson is one of those players for the Denver Broncos who drew a lot of positive reviews for his performance.

There are no pads on, so take it with a grain of salt, but Robinson was apparently giving the offensive linemen fits with his length and quickness at the snap of the ball.

The Broncos made Robinson a rather surprising selection in the 4th round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Alabama product was buried on the depth chart in college and much more of a special teams weapon than anything else. But, he started to show out defensively this past season before an injury derailed his progress, likely leading to the Broncos "stealing" him in the 4th round.

We know Robinson will play a critical role on special teams but how much of a factor can he be defensively? It might be more than anyone expected, especially early on.

Denver Broncos winner: George Paton, GM

Not enough people are giving George Paton enough credit for the work he's done to upgrade this Broncos roster in short order. Paton deservedly is blamed for the Russell Wilson fiasco in Denver, but he was a first-time GM trying to take a big swing at the game's most important position. It was a risk worth taking at the time.

Paton simply doesn't get enough credit for the way this roster has been reshaped in short order. The Broncos clearly have an upgraded talent pool and they've done that without a first-round pick in 2022 or 2023. This team has depth, they have foundational pieces at the premier positions, and they appear to be true contenders in the AFC West.

Looking at the entire 91-man roster at OTAs and minicamp, it's clear that the GM is one of the biggest winners of all.

Denver Broncos loser: PJ Locke, Safety

There will likely still be a role for PJ Locke on this team in 2025, but the addition of Talanoa Hufanga gives the Broncos a dynamic duo at the safety position.

And unfortunately for Locke, he's out of a job.

Hufanga will play and start alongside Brandon Jones, and Locke has effectively been demoted as a result. He can still play a key role as a reserve and on special teams, but his starting gig was taken from him. And on top of that, Locke also had to work on the side field for the majority of offseason activities due to an undisclosed injury.

Denver Broncos winner: Pat Bryant, WR

With Devaughn Vele missing the mandatory minicamp practices due to an undisclosed injury, Pat Bryant stepped up and capped off a fantastic offseason program so far.

The much debated third-round pick out of Illinoise showed off his route running abilities, his strong hands, and his ability to create separation at the catch point. Running a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash at the wide receiver position isn't going to do you many favors in the draft process, but the Broncos used the 74th overall pick on Bryant anyway.

That speaks volumes to his personal and football character as well as his tape at Illinois. Sean Payton said that the Broncos saw a little bit of Michael Thomas in Bryant's game, and he's got a chance to be a huge asset for the offense as the only really notable offseason addition made at the position.