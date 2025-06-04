Broncos recent draft pick being put on notice with JK Dobbins news

The Denver Broncos are hosting veteran free agent running back JK Dobbins on a visit, and whether or not they sign him, he's putting the majority of the running back room on notice.

In a big way.

Dobbins had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in just 13 games last season, the first time he's eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards in his injury-plagued career. Although he's been known more for his injuries, Dobbins was 7th in the NFL last year in yards after contact per rushing attempt (2.5) and 4th in the NFL in broken tackles overall (24).

Dobbins has true three-down abilities, something that's missing from every individual player right now in Denver's running back stable. While everyone in the position group is affected by the potential signing, second-year player and 2024 5th-round pick Audric Estimé might be more affected than everyone else.

Audric Estimé being put on blast by Broncos hosting JK Dobbins

Sean Payton recently just talked about the fact that Estimé is a player who basically needs a higher volume of touches to be as effective as he possibly can be in the NFL, and that he was going to get those chances. Now, the Broncos appear to be recruiting Dobbins to join the team. That doesn't automatically mean they're going to sign him, but it does mean that a message is being sent.

Dobbins is a proven player, and while he has a long track record of being hurt as well, he would instantly be a factor in the rotation if he's signed.

The one major area the Broncos lack a proven commodity right now is in the pass protection department. Javonte Williams, for all his faults, was really good at that. And so is Dobbins.

To be trustworthy in pass protection is to be trustworthy to an offensive play-caller. And Dobbins can do all of the rest of the running back stuff a lot better than Williams at this point, even considering his injury history.

Earlier this offseason, Dobbins signed a rare unrestricted free agent tender with Dobbins that provided him with a little bit of job security. Essentially, it preserves the fact that he will count against the compensatory pick formula even though most unrestricted free agents passed that designation a month ago.

The Chargers would also have his exclusive negotiating rights after July 22, which doesn't matter in the slightest at this stage.

The Broncos don't have to worry or care about either of those factors as Dobbins's contract is not likely to be much of a factor against the compensatory pick formula, maybe until the 7th round if the Chargers are lucky.

The Broncos know they are in a great position to compete this season. They don't want to be stuck without a back that can pass protect in such a crucial year, and they might not be taking any chances. Even if it means bad news initially for Audric Estimé.