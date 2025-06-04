JK Dobbins-Broncos news could be a disaster scenario for this veteran RB

News broke on Wednesday of the Denver Broncos wanting to meet with JK Dobbins, and this could be a disaster for one veteran RB.

The Broncos could honestly sign JK Dobbins as soon as tomorrow if they wanted to, and it seems like they at least have some level of interest in beefing up the RB room. If this is because of what the coaches saw during the first chunk of OTAs, that might not be a huge vote of confidence in the primary backs in the room.

Well, we do know that both RJ Harvey and Audric Estime are as safe as a player can get on an NFL roster - they are rookie and second-year players and former draft picks of the Broncos. They aren't going anywhere, even if Denver does sign JK Dobbins.

However, this news could put one veteran RB on the roster bubble.

Is Jaleel McLaughlin on the roster bubble?

Jaleel McLaughlin might now be on the roster bubble at this point. He's only a year and a half younger than JK Dobbins and really didn't establish himself as much of a notable threat in Denver's offense in 2024. His yards per carry dipped an entire yard, and he caught seven fewer passes for 84 fewer yards as well.

McLaughlin has also scored just two rushing touchdowns, and while he's got that 'joker' potential here and there, he's not a consistent back, and the Broncos might be angling toward him not being on the roster in 2025 if they were to sign JK Dobbins.

The RB rotation might then be RJ Harvey / JK Dobbins / Audric Estime in the 2025 NFL Season, and that is honestly much, much better than anything the Broncos have had in quite some time, but the team's roster moves might not be done just yet.