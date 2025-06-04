Denver Broncos potential offense if team signs running back JK Dobbins

The Denver Broncos seem to now have some level of interest in JK Dobbins. What would their offense look like with him in the picture? Tom Pelissero of NFL Network dropped a huge piece of news on Wednesday afternoon:

The Broncos may wan to elevate their backfield with Dobbins, which is a name that many Broncos fans have wanted the team to sign all offseason. He is just 26 years old and has averaged over five yards per carry during his NFL career. Dobbins just played for the LA Chargers in 2024 and rushed for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns.

The injury concern is obvious, but you would have to think that Denver has notable plans for JK Dobbins if they want to sign him, as he's not 'just a guy.' What would their offense look like, as a whole, with Dobbins in the picture?

The Denver Broncos might be building one of the deepest offenses in the NFL...

Here are all the notable pieces that could be a part of the Denver Broncos offense if the team were to sign JK Dobbins:



Bo Nix

Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey

RJ Harvey, JK Dobbins, Audric Estime

Evan Engram

Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele, Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin

On paper, this could indeed be one of the deepest offenses in the NFL. If the Denver Broncos were to sign JK Dobbins, it might give us an early hint that the potential duo of RJ Harvey and Audric Estime might not be off to the greatest start.

But when you look at in simpler, Dobbins is a good football player at a position of need for the Broncos, and that enough might be reason to make the move. With the LA Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders both making significant RB moves in the 2025 NFL Offseason, the Broncos need to strike back with one of their own.