The Denver Broncos project to have one of the top defenses in the NFL for the 2025 season. Which opposing offenses will the team tee-off against?

There weren't many ways for the Broncos defense to improve in the 2025 NFL Offseason, but the team found out how, signing Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga to beef up positions of need. DJ Jones was also re-signed, and while I personally did not love that move, I understand it.

Anyway, on paper, you would struggle to find a more talented unit approaching 2025. Let's highlight the obvious opponents that this defense is going to demolish in 2025.

Broncos defense will embarrass these opponents in the 2025 NFL Season

Tennessee Titans - Week 1

This will likely be the first start of the Cam Ward era for the Tennessee Titans, and while the Titans at least seem to have a solid offensive line on paper, the entire team is clearly rebuilding and are largely a work in progress. While Ward himself may end up being a stud QB, the first game in the NFL is usually a tough game to get through.

This game is also at home for the Broncos.

Indianapolis Colts - Week 2

The Broncos are in Indianapolis for their Week 2 tilt against the Colts, a team they blew out at home in the 2024 NFL Season. Indy projects to start one of Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson, so the Broncos should be able to pick-apart what could be the worst QB room in the NFL. While the Colts do have nice weapons on offense like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs, and now Tyler Warren, the QB is what makes the engine 'go.'

New York Jets - Week 6

In Week 6, the Denver Broncos and New York Jets square off in an international game, but the primary reason why the Jets aren't going to be any good this year is the presence of Justin Fields as their starting. Fields is a lot like former QB Russell Wilson - a below-average processor who holds onto the ball too long and takes a lot of sacks.

There is a reason why Fields is now on his third team in as many seasons, so unless something insane happens, the secondary should be able to do their thing and allow the pass rush to get home and sack Fields. Denver should be able to win this game by double-digits if we're being honest.

New York Giants - Week 7

Former QB Russell Wilson is on the New York Giants, but it's not a guarantee that he'd even be starting for them at this point in 2025. If he is, this could be a legendary game for the Broncos defense. As we all know, Wilson takes a ton of sacks, and the Giants not only don't have a very good offensive line, but the situation that Wilson is in with this team is easily the worst offensive infrastructure he's been in during his career.

I would be shocked if the Giants were any good on offense. Sure, Wilson can hit the deep ball every now and then, which is great for Malik Nabers, but not even Sean Payton could build a competent passing attack with Russell Wilson.