3 extremely fun free agents the Denver Broncos should consider signing

The Denver Broncos are in a position to add some low-risk, high-reward free agents this offseason. These three could be some extremely fun options.

The Broncos are now a well-oiled machine and surely now one of the top franchises in the NFL. Many have already predicted this team to capture the AFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season, which would be awesome to witness, as Denver has not won the division since 2015.

Well, they should consider making a few 'fun' free agency signings before the start of the new season.

The Broncos could have some fun with these signings!

Asante Samuel Jr, CB

The former LA Chargers cornerback had neck surgery in April, so he is recovering from a notable procedure, so there is a small risk here. Samuel obviously isn't going to be able to score more than a cheap one-year deal with a team, but he's got all the talent in the world. He is just 25 years old and was a former second-round pick.

He is obviously the son of Asante Samuel and had six interceptions, 37 passes defended, and 176 total tackles in his 50 games in the NFL. Samuel is just an extremely talented player, period, and could be a fun option for the Broncos to stash on their roster until he gets healthy.

JK Dobbins, RB

You are surely rolling your eyes, but JK Dobbins would be a fun, low-risk signing for the Broncos. He averaged a lovely 4.6 yards per carry in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers and has been a supremely efficient running back when on the field.

He's just 26 years old and has dealt with a ton of injuries, but with the Broncos clearly having a top-notch training and recovery staff, there is a ton of 'ceiling' here with a potential signing. The Broncos have a young duo with RJ Harvey and Audric Estime, but they could use a proven veteran who could take the load off from time to time.

Carl Lawson, DE

Carl Lawson definitely revived his career a bit in the 2024 season with the Dallas Cowboys. In 15 games, Lawson had five sacks, four tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits. Averaging one QB hit per game is solid efficiency, and across his entire career, Lawson averages 6.1 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits per 17 games.

The Broncos should sign Lawson as a rotational player in their already-stacked defensive line room, and while they have added a ton of young players here, it can't hurt to continue making a strength as stout as possible.