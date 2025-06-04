Broncos need to swoop in and capitalize on Steelers greed with TE trade

The Denver Broncos made a mistake by passing on tight end Darnell Washington in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Georgia star came into the NFL with some injury concerns, and fell to the third round after being considered arguably a unanimous first-round prospect as a result.

The Broncos had three chances in the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft to take Washington, but they instead selected Marvin Mims Jr., Drew Sanders, and Riley Moss.

Not a bad haul, but the tight end position has been a weak area for this Denver Broncos team for the last few years. Washington, meanwhile, has been making some nice progress with the Steelers. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they don't seem to realize it. They are reportedly sniffing around a trade to acquire Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins, presumably trying to pair him up with Pat Freiermuth.

That could leave Washington as the odd man out, and if Pittsburgh is willing to trade him, the Broncos need to take advantage of their greed.

Broncos should trade for Steelers TE Darnell Washington if available

The impending doom of Washington's snaps if the Steelers acquire Smith has already drawn negative reviews from Steelers fans. Washington has shown improvement over the last couple of seasons despite quarterback issues in Pittsburgh, and with Aaron Rodgers seemingly a foregone conclusion, this seems like the ideal setup for Washington to excel.

The Broncos have Evan Engram atop their depth chart at the position. Adam Trautman is likely going to play. But behind those guys, there's not much proven depth.

Seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner figures to make the roster as someone this front office and coaching staff believes in, but Washington could legitimately be a TE1 of the future with his size, blocking ability, and athletic traits.

This is around the time of year when bargain trades happen all over the league. Teams have already mostly set up their rosters, and they're looking ahead to some future cap relief, perhaps getting players to better situations, or just looking to offload guys who were affected by the incoming rookie class.

If the Steelers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith are so obsessed with the idea of adding Jonnu Smith to the mix, the Broncos should be ready to cash in if Washington is available for cheap. He's still got two years left on his rookie deal, he's only 23 years old, and he plays special teams.

This would be a fun addition for Denver and a worthwhile dart throw at a position that's been a huge problem the last handful of years.