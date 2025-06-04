Broncos might be on the cusp of making their best move of the 2025 offseason

The Denver Broncos could be on the cusp of making what might just be the best move they've made in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

The Broncos have made a series of pretty solid moves this offseason in their efforts to build a Super Bowl contender. The biggest position for this team to address was arguably the running back room. Denver led Javonte Williams leave in free agency, and he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

And despite how deep the RB class was in the 2025 NFL Draft, Denver only came away with one in RJ Harvey. Picked with the 60th selection, Harvey brings explosion, great footwork, and plus-receiving ability as well.

But on Wednesday afternoon, some very interesting news dropped regarding the Denver Broncos and the RB room...

Broncos are now 'officially' interested in JK Dobbins

Here is Tom Pelissero just a few minutes ago:

You've probably rolled your eyes at how many times I have mentioned JK Dobbins here, but it's for a good reason, and it seems like the Broncos are catching on. Dobbins does not turn 27 years old until December and had a solid season for the Chargers in 2024, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and also caught 32 passes. Across his career, Dobbins has played in 37 games and has rushed for 2,252 yards, still managing to average 5.2 yards per carry. The big sticking point here is obviously the health, as Dobbins has never played more than 15 games in a season and played in just nine total games in the 2021-2023 seasons, so the injury concern is significant.

However, the Denver Broncos have become one of the least-injured teams in the NFL over the last two years, and Dobbins likely would not be asked to carry the primary load, so this could allow him to stay on the field for an entire season and for his ability as a back to be maximized.

Denver signing this underrated player would be their best move of the 2025 NFL Offseason.