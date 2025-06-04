Denver Broncos' QB Bo Nix ended the 2024 NFL Season on an MVP-level pace

It's almost not believable how efficient Bo Nix was during the back-half of the 2024 NFL Season, his first in the NFL.

Bo Nix shattered most of the expectations that the NFL landscape had for him in his first year in the NFL. There were many who said that the Denver Broncos made a mistake in drafting Nix with the 12th overall pick. He ended up being the sixth and final QB taken in Round 1, but was arguably the best when yon consider what he was working with.

Anyway, Nix definitely got off to a rocky start, and that was expected. He really turned it on in the back-half of the 2024 season, and I really do not believe we fully understand just how good he was...

Bo Nix was playing out of his mind down the stretch in 2024!

Below is what Bo Nix produced over the Denver Broncos final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season - they went 5-3 down the stretch in 2024:



192/273

70.3% completion

2,022 yards

21 touchdowns

6 interceptions

On the surface, you may not think this is outrageous production, but here is that eight-game production over a full 17-game season:



408/580

4,297 yards

45 touchdowns

13 interceptions

108 passer rating

It's very reasonable to think that Bo Nix's figuring things out as the 2024 NFL Season went on is going to carry over into the 2025 season, especially when you consider that the Broncos now have better weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

I'm not going to say that Nix is going to toss 45 touchdown passes in 2025, but he was on that pace over an eight-game stretch, which isn't nothing. The Denver Broncos seemed to have hit the nail on the head with their QB pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it may simply be a matter of time before he and the entire offense vaults to elite status.