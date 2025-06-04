Broncos may have NFL's best offensive line with shocking retirement

A shocking retirement hit the NFL world recently, and with it, do the Denver Broncos now have the best offensive line in the NFL?

One position group that has to be solid for an NFL team to succeed is the offensive line, and that really isn't up for discussion. The OL sets the tone for the entire offense and is tasked with protecting the QB, among other things.

A huge reason why the Denver Broncos succeeded in the 2024 NFL Season was because of their top-notch offensive line, as they ranked first in both pass and run blocking, according to ESPN.

However, some people perhaps thought that a team like the Detroit Lions boasted the league's top OL, but with the shocking retirement of Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, the Broncos may hold that honor.

Frank Ragnow's retirement could be good news for the Broncos

Denver isn't going to get a medal or a special award for having the top offensive line in the NFL, but it's absolutely a nice thing to be recognized for. It does seem like before Sean Payton arrived back in 2023, the Broncos had their struggles with fielding a competent OL.

Much of that could have been due to below-average QB play, though. Denver actually had a better offensive line on paper in 2023, but with how many sacks Russell Wilson takes, the unit wasn't seen quite as good as it was in 2024, when Bo Nix took over.

Nix did a great job at avoiding sacks, as he took just 24 in the regular season. There is also reason to believe that the offensive line is going to get even better if the same starting five is back for the 2025 NFL Season, and that feels likely.

It's a great time in Broncos Country - the franchise is trending in the right direction, and the team may now, unquestionably, have the best offensive line in the entire NFL.