Broncos can add a top FA before training camp (and it’s the best one possible)

The Denver Broncos should not hesitate to add another free agent as the summer months continue. This one could be the best option possible.

The Broncos have done a masterful job at tweaking this roster and building it up over the past few offseason. Sean Payton was truly the missing link to get the wheels turning in the right direction, and all of a sudden, Denver may have a top-5 roster in the entire NFL.

Denver surely has the most talented defensive on paper, and their offensive line is quite good, so this roster is about as complete as a team can have. Well, that doesn't mean the roster is perfect and isn't without a flaw or two, which brings me to the idea of signing this top free agent before it's too late.

The Denver Broncos must sign linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley

Bentley spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, turning into a starter in his third year. He racked up, between 2020-2023, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles, 10 sacks, 439 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 26 QB hits.

He also allowed a 91.5 passer rating during this time when in coverage, which isn't terrible, either. The stud linebacker tore his pectoral muscle just two games into the 2024 NFL Season, so he is quite far out from that injury.

The main reason why the Denver Broncos should sign Bentley is because both Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw are rehabbing injuries - Singleton is trying to return from a torn ACL, and Greenlaw hurt his quad earlier this offseason.

The ILB room in Denver is the weakest position on the defense and perhaps even on the roster, so if nothing else, Ja'Whaun Bentley can be a 'floor-raiser' for a vulnerable group, as there is no proven linebacker behind the two starters.

Denver has to pick up the phone and make this move.