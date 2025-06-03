Latest Russell Wilson theatrics are all too familiar for Broncos fans

The Denver Broncos were right to cut Russell Wilson following the 2023 NFL Season, and it seems like he is up to his old tricks with his new team.

The New York Giants honestly had nowhere to go and really had to sell-out to find some sort of stable QB room for the 2025 NFL Season. The Giants have been poorly managed for years by GM Joe Schoen, and his free agency deal to sign Russell Wilson may have cost him his job.

Well, the Russell Wilson-offseason hype was in full force last year when he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it seems like he is yet again up to these old tricks with his new team, the New York Giants. Wilson joins Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart as the new QB arrivals, but it may be the former Broncos QB who gets the starting job.

Russell Wilson spoke recently about his new endeavor with the Giants and is displaying the old charades he was up to with the Broncos and Steelers.

Russell Wilson is trying to make the Giants believe...

On a recent podcast appearance, Russell Wilson was revving those engines big-time...

""Here with Dabes (Brian Daboll), I'm excited because his offensive wizardry is really special," Wilson said during a recent appearance on the "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" podcast. "Him and (offensive coordinator Mike) Kafka, a guy who played quarterback in the league, just the rest of the staff, too. People that I know and people that I believe in. I'm excited about the opportunity to play in this great organization."



"Malik Nabers, man, dude's a superstar," Wilson said. "I was watching the film trying to make decisions, trying to get a clear understanding of who the players are, this and that. Obviously, you see the highlights and everything else, but when you watch every single catch and every single rep and every play, you get to see the kind of player he is. He's dynamic. He touches the football, he gone."" Russell Wilson

It is so obvious what will happen with Russell Wilson and the New York Giants;



there will be a 'honeymoon' period where Wilson and the Giants will show some spark on offense and may even be able to win a game or two, but after that, the honeymoon will end and the Giants will come to grips with the reality of the situation.

This is what happened with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, and during the Broncos win steak, it happened back in 2023 as well. Overall, Russell Wilson could serve as a fine backup for many teams, but he is not a starting-caliber QB in this league anymore. The New York Giants had to get a bit desperate to field a competitive QB room, but it's not going to work out the way they hope in 2025.