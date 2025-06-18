Broncos quietly strike gold with big-name UFL signing (again)

The job of improving an NFL roster is never finished, and the Denver Broncos have proven that over and over again. With UFL players getting released from their contracts to pursue potential NFL opportunities, of course, the Broncos have had eyes scouting that league, and they've already added a star defender.

Last year, the Broncos added pass rusher Dondrea Tillman from the UFL's Birmingham Stallions, and this year, they're going back to the same program. They've reportedly signed cornerback Mario Goodrich, formerly of the Eagles and Giants, to a contract.

BREAKING: The Denver #Broncos are signing @USFLStallions CB Mario Goodrich, per league source.



Goodrich totaled 15 tackles & 4 PBU's this #UFL season, starting 5 games despite dealing with an injury.



Second Stallion to sign to the NFL. Former #Eagles & #Giants. pic.twitter.com/YyQ5tpMDc9 — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) June 17, 2025

Goodrich actually played four games in 2023 for the Philadelphia Eagles with 70 snaps on defense and 40 snaps on special teams. He definitely needed the additional development at another professional level with 10 receptions allowed on 10 targets into his coverage with a quarterback rating over 149 allowed.

Not great.

He clearly fared much better with the Stallions in the UFL with four passes broken up in just five games played, along with 15 tackles.

Still just 25 years old, Goodrich is someone who has a connection in Denver. Jordan Dizon was a national scout for the Eagles from 2022-24 and just rejoined the Broncos in the 2025 offseason as the team's Director of Pro Personnel.

Dizon was likely part of bringing Goodrich to the Eagles in 2023, and he undoubtedly had a hand in bringing him to Denver this time around.

So why would the Broncos add yet another corner? Well, you really can never have too many solid players at the cornerback position, especially when it comes to young guys on cheap deals that you can develop. Goodrich has intriguing ball skills and physicality at the position, and perhaps the Broncos view him as a viable option to replace Damarri Mathis on the 53-man roster if Mathis would end up getting traded elsewhere for more playing time this offseason.

It's always exciting when the Broncos add new players to the roster, but seeing them dip into the talent pool from the UFL so quickly after guys became eligible to sign adds a little bit more intrigue to Goodrich's situation.

Especially after how well Dondrea Tillman played last year.