Broncos could turn into the top destination at 2025 NFL Trade Deadline

The Denver Broncos have constructed one of the best rosters in the NFL and could be a top landing spot at the trade deadline.

Don't look now, but in a few short seasons, the Broncos have totally flipped the script with their franchise and have turned into one of the more desirable destinations in the NFL today. The team is well-coached, and this is crucial for young players who want to develop, hit their stride, and get paid.

The ownership is the richest in the NFL, and there is already a laundry list of different ways the ownership has invested to make and keep Denver as a top-tier NFL franchise. The team has a franchise QB in Bo Nix who could ascend even higher in 2025, and the overall operation is one that many teams would love to have for themselves.

When you put all of that together...

Would veterans on the move beg to get traded to the Denver Broncos?

Now yes, the Denver Broncos have to get themselves into a position to be able to add players at the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline, which is months away, but why can't they? Why can't they be even better and perhaps be in a position to win the AFC West?

Another added bonus here is that I do truly believe that many players would love to be a part of the first team in nine years to knock-off the Chiefs in the AFC West. This could be especially true as it pertains to the Patrick Mahomes era.

Wherever you look, there is a glaring reason to be high on the 2025 Denver Broncos, and it could get to a point where veteran players who are getting shipped off at the trade deadline are begging to come to the Broncos. If this is the case, Denver may actually have to turn some teams down.